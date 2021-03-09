Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Short Interest Down 19.3% in February

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the January 28th total of 8,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average is $80.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

