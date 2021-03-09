Short Interest in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Drops By 19.4%

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the January 28th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 389,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NYSE:BXS opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.32.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 38,147 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BXS shares. DA Davidson downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

