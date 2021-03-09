Analysts Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.03). MRC Global reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 15.4% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRC opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $785.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

