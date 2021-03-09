Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTSI. Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,839,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.43.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.