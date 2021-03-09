Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $35.89 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.0% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $35,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV stock opened at $117.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average of $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $121.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

