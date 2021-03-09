Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys New Position in Altimar Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ATAC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ATAC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,140,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,630,000. Altimar Acquisition comprises about 1.3% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.12% of Altimar Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATAC. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altimar Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $740,000.

Shares of NYSE:ATAC opened at $10.06 on Monday. Altimar Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $12.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69.

Altimar Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

