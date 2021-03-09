Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Booking by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,273.46 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,450.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,153.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,978.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,169.55.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

