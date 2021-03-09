FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00.

FGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.88.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $33.37 on Monday. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. FibroGen’s revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $242,440.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,479 in the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 18.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.