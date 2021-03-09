Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $238.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $238.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMI. Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.24.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $268.81 on Monday. Cummins has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $273.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.