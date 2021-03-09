AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AVITA Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of AVITA Medical stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. AVITA Medical has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $450.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.05.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.22. On average, research analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AVITA Medical by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AVITA Medical by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in AVITA Medical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 139,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

