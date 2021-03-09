Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 1,793 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $28,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,288.67.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,127.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.39, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,276.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1,098.91. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.