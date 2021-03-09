Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Boosted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 630,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,487 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $38,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,560,000 after purchasing an additional 638,347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citigroup by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,608 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C stock opened at $70.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $147.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $71.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

