Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Northeast Bank Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northeast Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NBN opened at $29.27 on Monday. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 1.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 73,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

