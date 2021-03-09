Alexco Resource (AXU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Alexco Resource to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Alexco Resource stock opened at C$3.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$420.69 million and a PE ratio of -17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.47. Alexco Resource has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$4.65.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

