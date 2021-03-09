Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.26. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.04.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $345.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.34 and its 200-day moving average is $265.79. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $349.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,963,900 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

