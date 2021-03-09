Westpac Banking Corp Has $54.83 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 29,408 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $54,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

SBUX opened at $104.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $110.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.