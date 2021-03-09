Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives $33.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Truist lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,100 shares of company stock worth $11,069,269 in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPX opened at $36.13 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

