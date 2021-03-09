Verbrec Limited (ASX:VBC) Insider Matthew (Matt) Morgan Acquires 128,205 Shares

Verbrec Limited (ASX:VBC) insider Matthew (Matt) Morgan bought 128,205 shares of Verbrec stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$16,923.06 ($12,087.90).

About Verbrec

Verbrec Limited primarily provides engineering, project delivery, and operations services to hydrocarbons, mining and mineral processing, infrastructure, and defense industries in Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, and the Pacific Islands. The company offers asset management services, including engineering, asset inspection and integrity, maintenance strategies, and database development and condition monitoring and assessment; and specialist training services.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Verbrec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbrec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.