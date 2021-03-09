Genesco (GCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Genesco to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GCO opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Genesco has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $755.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Genesco news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Genesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

