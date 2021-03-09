Luna Innovations (LUNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Luna Innovations to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Luna Innovations stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $345.08 million, a PE ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $12.85.

Several research firms have commented on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Luna Innovations from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

