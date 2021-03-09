GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Downgraded by CLSA to “Sell”

CLSA downgraded shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from an outperform rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $76.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $68.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GSX. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $68.63.

GSX stock opened at $85.94 on Monday. GSX Techedu has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $149.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.15 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. GSX Techedu’s revenue was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 24,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,652,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 295,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 272,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,132,000 after acquiring an additional 98,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

