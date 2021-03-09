GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Downgraded by CLSA to “Sell”

CLSA downgraded shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from an outperform rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $76.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $68.00.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on GSX. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $68.63.
GSX stock opened at $85.94 on Monday. GSX Techedu has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $149.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.15 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 24,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,652,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 295,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 272,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,132,000 after acquiring an additional 98,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GSX Techedu
GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.