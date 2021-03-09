Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Buys 310,002 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 119.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,002 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 2.6% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $151,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after acquiring an additional 372,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after acquiring an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,846,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,818,441,000 after purchasing an additional 289,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $253.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.83. The company has a market cap of $272.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.32.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

