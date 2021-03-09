First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $208.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.06 and a 200-day moving average of $199.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

