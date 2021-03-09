Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLLGF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $11.25 to $12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MLLGF opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $9.29.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

