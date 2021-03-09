Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SNC-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.18.

Shares of SNC opened at C$26.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a PE ratio of -8.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$17.50 and a twelve month high of C$28.77.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

