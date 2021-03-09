Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will report $322.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.11 million to $335.50 million. Fair Isaac posted sales of $307.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.25.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $429.86 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $530.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $471.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 21,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

