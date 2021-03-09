Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to post $7.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.57 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $6.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $27.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.04 billion to $28.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $28.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.42 billion to $28.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,073,000 after buying an additional 485,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after buying an additional 901,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,314,000 after buying an additional 830,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,539,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $84.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.