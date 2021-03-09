Zacks: Analysts Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $544.13 Million

Analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to post $544.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $551.00 million and the lowest is $525.80 million. Nordson posted sales of $529.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nordson.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.80.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $196.53 on Tuesday. Nordson has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.