IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Shares of IQV opened at $187.80 on Monday. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $199.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 206.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

