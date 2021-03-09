KeyCorp Increases ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target to $31.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MT. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of MT opened at $24.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,042,000 after buying an additional 151,541 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after buying an additional 215,409 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

