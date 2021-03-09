ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ONTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of ONTF opened at $51.57 on Monday. ON24 has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 87,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.75 per share, with a total value of $6,563,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

