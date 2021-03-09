Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) EVP Gregory B. Mitchell Sells 5,000 Shares

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $141,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:TRN opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -581.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $33.77.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.