ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director Geoffrey M. Parker Sells 1,910 Shares of Stock

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -82.52 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.86.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. Analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCXI shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,319,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,873,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,248,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 555,696 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,737,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

