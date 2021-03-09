Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis Purchases 3,178 Shares

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,178 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,038.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marcus Lemonis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,127 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,189.08.

Shares of CWH opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.24. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

CWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

