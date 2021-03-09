Christopher S. Sotos Purchases 2,000 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Stock

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,126. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.324 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,300.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,327,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after purchasing an additional 970,741 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 428,956 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 425,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 94,767 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 323.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 234,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 297,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 106,843 shares during the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

