Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi Sells 3,358 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $60,376.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,732.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 5,003 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $96,707.99.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 2,812 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $43,023.60.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $903.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,899,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $197,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

