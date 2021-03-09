Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 481,600 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the January 28th total of 380,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock worth $215,515 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 53,519 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,835,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ IDRA opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.40. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.