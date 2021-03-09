Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 953,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 28th total of 751,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco de Chile has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $1,064,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the third quarter worth $587,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Banco de Chile by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 35,087 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the third quarter worth $267,000.

Shares of BCH opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, consumer loans, commercial loans, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans.

