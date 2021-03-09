Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $57.53

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and traded as low as $56.12. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $56.76, with a volume of 57,520 shares trading hands.

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.