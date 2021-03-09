FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wipro in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.26.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WIT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NYSE WIT opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. Wipro has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after buying an additional 2,184,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

