National Bank Financial Comments on (GRT.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GRT)

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of (GRT.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.32. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for (GRT.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of (GRT.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th.

(GRT.TO) has a 52-week low of C$30.78 and a 52-week high of C$38.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th.

(GRT.TO) Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

