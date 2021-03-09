Pioneer Natural Resources’ (PXD) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $143.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD opened at $162.09 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $165.57. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after purchasing an additional 138,139 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,344 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.