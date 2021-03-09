Inseego (INSG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2021 – Inseego had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

3/8/2021 – Inseego had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

3/8/2021 – Inseego had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

3/5/2021 – Inseego was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

3/2/2021 – Inseego had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Inseego was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

3/2/2021 – Inseego was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

3/2/2021 – Inseego was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

2/17/2021 – Inseego had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

INSG opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. Inseego Corp. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inseego news, Director Brian Miller sold 493,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $7,072,514.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,265,994 shares of company stock valued at $65,860,449. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Inseego by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Inseego by 550.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

