Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OBNK. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 456.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

