VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.33.

VSEC stock opened at $41.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.79 million, a PE ratio of 414.24 and a beta of 1.64.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VSE will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in VSE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of VSE by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in VSE by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

