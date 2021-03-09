Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

TERN stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. acquired 475,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00. Also, insider James E. Flynn acquired 665,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,305,000.00.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

