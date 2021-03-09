Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Satjiv S. Chahil Sells 4,000 Shares

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $246,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UEIC opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $851.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,090,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,650,000 after purchasing an additional 53,664 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 1,553.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 410,768 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 324,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after buying an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 22.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after buying an additional 58,189 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

