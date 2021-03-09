Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Satjiv S. Chahil Sells 4,000 Shares

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $246,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
UEIC opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $851.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55.
Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
UEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.
Recommended Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.