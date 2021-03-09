Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Insider Jay D. Johns Sells 2,407 Shares of Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $196,314.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,002.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DIN opened at $87.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.51. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $88.37.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIN. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

