Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Insider Jay D. Johns Sells 2,407 Shares of Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $196,314.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,002.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of DIN opened at $87.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.51. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $88.37.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on DIN. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.63.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
