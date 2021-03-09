Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,412,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,597,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,054,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,696,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,097.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,975.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,730.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

