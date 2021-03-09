Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 1,995,693 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,803,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,995,693 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $64,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $30.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $33.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

